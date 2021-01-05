Private Asset Management Inc. Has $4.90 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after acquiring an additional 386,087 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,497,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,727,379.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,999 shares of company stock valued at $65,859,474 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.52. 8,561,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,440,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.83. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.97.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.