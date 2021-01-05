Private Asset Management Inc. Has $6.12 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 350.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,472,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,706,932. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.