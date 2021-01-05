Private Asset Management Inc. Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 907,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $252,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,738,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.36. 2,549,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,353. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

