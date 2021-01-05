Private Asset Management Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 307,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,844,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,854. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $343.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.35 and a 200 day moving average of $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,556 shares in the company, valued at $20,584,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

