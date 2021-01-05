Private Asset Management Inc. Has $8.03 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,998,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124,088. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $185.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.