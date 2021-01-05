Private Asset Management Inc. Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,922 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,889,000 after acquiring an additional 190,480 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Chevron by 7.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,256,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61,484 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $87.00. 13,096,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,165,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.34. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

