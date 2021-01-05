Private Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.57. The company had a trading volume of 114,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.32. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

