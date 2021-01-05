Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,427,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,928. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.