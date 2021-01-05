Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after purchasing an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,944,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,721. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.