Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,064 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.7% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,208,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,251 shares of company stock valued at $35,880,765 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

