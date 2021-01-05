Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,866 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 81.1% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 73,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 60,604,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,044,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

