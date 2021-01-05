Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,451 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 20.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,326 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,473,000 after buying an additional 62,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

