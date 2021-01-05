Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,299 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.67. 2,107,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

