Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,856 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Intel by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after buying an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,952,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $833,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. 23,135,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,577,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $207.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

