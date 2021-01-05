Private Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 19,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $763,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.55. 11,559,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,994,348. The company has a market cap of $139.27 billion, a PE ratio of -557.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

