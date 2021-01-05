Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,349,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 446,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,032,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

