Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,035 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 58,385 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $429,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 929,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,763. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PACW. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

