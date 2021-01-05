Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,499 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 202,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Pfizer by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. 27,501,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,533,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.