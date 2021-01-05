Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,641 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $229.58. 1,776,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,222. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $232.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

