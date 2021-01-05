Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,040 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 763.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,454,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,182,000 after acquiring an additional 270,669 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $341.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,470. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $345.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

