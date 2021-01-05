Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,887 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,549 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $217.90. 21,031,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,668,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.