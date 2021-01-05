Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,470 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.65. 13,709,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,264,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average of $104.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

