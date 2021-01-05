Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,750 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $99.57. The company had a trading volume of 954,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $102.28.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

