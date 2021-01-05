Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,946 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 1.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

ADSK stock traded up $4.86 on Tuesday, hitting $301.70. 1,583,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.39. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $307.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

