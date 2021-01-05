Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 3,567 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.55.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,025. The company has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

