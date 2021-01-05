Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 500 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% during the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.92.

Amgen stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.83. 23,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

