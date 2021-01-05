Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,164 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,107,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.76. 86,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,732,571. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.67. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.73.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

