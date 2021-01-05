Private Trust Co. NA Buys 7,109 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.05. 1,658,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,619,547. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.07. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

