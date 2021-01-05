Private Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 997,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after acquiring an additional 198,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.41. The stock had a trading volume of 143,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636,064. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 377,251 shares of company stock worth $35,880,765. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

