Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,230 shares of company stock worth $12,512,988. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.48. 14,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,956. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

