Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,146 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 51.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after acquiring an additional 721,524 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 43.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,317,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $60,960,000 after buying an additional 400,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 374,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,245,381. The company has a market capitalization of $226.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

