Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,304,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,131,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.95. 40,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.48. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $167.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

