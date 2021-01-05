Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,303,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,285,000 after buying an additional 166,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 99,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. 16,828,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

