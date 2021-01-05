Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 301.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 293.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,272. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $73.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.50.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

