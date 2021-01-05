Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.66. 810,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,592,857. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.