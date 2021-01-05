Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 553,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,577,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

