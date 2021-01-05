Private Trust Co. NA Has $4.15 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 786.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 65,296 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 208,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $104.89. 79,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,448,286. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The firm has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

