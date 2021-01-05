Private Trust Co. NA Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.74. 64,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,795. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $232.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.