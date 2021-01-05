Private Trust Co. NA Has $4.95 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.93. 10,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,119. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.18 and its 200 day moving average is $209.06. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $245.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

