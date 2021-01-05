Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. 237,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,026,551. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $63.40.

