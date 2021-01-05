Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 320.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,639 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,496 shares of company stock worth $28,082,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

