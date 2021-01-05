Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 254.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 137,555 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 77.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.72. 114,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,807,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $161.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

