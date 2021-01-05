Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

VZ stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 323,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,596,359. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. The company has a market cap of $242.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

