Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 10,035 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 149.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,734,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 745.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,290,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.55. 84,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,633. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $345.09.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

