Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,216 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.32. 73,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

