Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 19,258 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 870,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,879,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

