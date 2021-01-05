Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 563 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.55. 199,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,452,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.13 and a 200-day moving average of $263.54. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $773.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 973,560 shares of company stock worth $268,498,283. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.81.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

