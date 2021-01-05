Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,133 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.41. The stock had a trading volume of 116,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,634,563. The firm has a market cap of $324.82 billion, a PE ratio of -111.75, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.63. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.