PRiVCY Trading 42.6% Higher This Week (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. PRiVCY has a market cap of $33,667.35 and approximately $7.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065480 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.