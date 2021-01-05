Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 54.68% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PRN traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.80. 121,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,722. The company has a market cap of C$545.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62. Profound Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 26.50 and a current ratio of 28.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.48.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

